Off the cuff | Applause on hold

Back to square one

Several BJP functionaries in the Coimbatore district, who had crossed over to former state chief K Annamalai’s newly launched outfit, ‘We the Leaders’, after failing to secure posts in the BJP, appear to be having second thoughts. Having joined the new outfit in the hope of landing plum positions, they are now making their way back to their parent party. Sources said their new political home had little to offer beyond social welfare activities, with the promised posts proving elusive. Now, with hopes of striking a better deal in the place that previously displayed an “Error 404”, the functionaries are apparently ready for a homecoming.

R Kirubakaran

Suspended in the air

What began as a flag-hoisting ceremony ended with a suspension order at Salem’s Mahatma Gandhi Stadium. Ahead of a recent state-level athletic competition, Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban was hoisting the national flag when the rope snapped, leaving the Tricolour upside down. The mishap soon went viral, though not for the reasons organisers would have wanted. The Salem chief educational officer subsequently suspended a physical education teacher for negligence of duty. This made the sporting event end with an unexpected finish.

Sneha Sivashanmugam