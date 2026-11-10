Opposition slams TN govt, min says murder figures not unusual

CHENNAI: Opposition parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, PMK and AMMK, on Monday launched a scathing attack on the TVK government over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, citing multiple murders, including that of a policeman, during Deepavali and the alleged assault of a man by Thuraiyur MLA and Assembly Deputy Speaker Ravisankar.
Rejecting the allegations, School Education Minister A Rajmohan on Monday said the increase in such incidents during the festival had been witnessed in previous years as well.
Thrashing the opposition for attempting to portray the incidents as unprecedented, Rajmohan said six murders were reported during Deepavali in 2025, while 11 took place during the festival in 2024. “Opposition parties are functioning as enemy parties to attack the government,” he said. Measures would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future, he said.
Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of failing to ensure the safety of the public and police personnel.
In a post on X, he took a swipe at the CM’s prison and police station inspections, alleging that prisoners escaped during his prison visits, while police personnel were murdered during his visits to police stations.He also referred to the alleged assault on a man who had approached Ravisankar with grievances, questioning how long the CM would evade accountability through inspection visits and the appointment of officials.
DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi expressed shock over reports of 11 murders during the Deepavali period and accused Vijay of failing to respond to the loss of lives. “Do not assume that people will keep tolerating everything all the time,” she warned the CM on X.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami alleged that nine murders in a single day pointed to a breakdown in law and order and rising drug use. He also criticised the CM for remaining silent on the issue.
On X, the AIADMK IT wing also shared a video of Karthik, who alleged that he was beaten up when he approached the deputy speaker to raise issues. The party questioned Vijay over the incident, asking whether this is the change he had promised to voters.
PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, in a press statement, said 10 people, including a special sub-inspector (SSI), were murdered in different parts of the state during Deepavali. Blaming alcohol for several crimes, he reiterated the party’s demand for liquor shops to remain closed for a week during festivals until prohibition was implemented. He also sought an inquiry into the alleged assault on Karthik, and action against the MLA.
In a statement, DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant too expressed shock and grief over the continuing murders and violent incidents in TN. Referring to the murders, she said the incidents were a matter of serious concern. She urged the state government to release full details of the murders, provide relief to the families of the victims and take firm steps to prevent such incidents in future. People’s right to freedom of expression and to question those in power must be protected, she added.
AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also condemned Ravisankar over the alleged assault, saying elected representatives should address people’s grievances rather than treat them as subordinates.