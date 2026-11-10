Opposition slams TN govt, min says murder figures not unusual

CHENNAI: Opposition parties, including the DMK, AIADMK, PMK and AMMK, on Monday launched a scathing attack on the TVK government over the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, citing multiple murders, including that of a policeman, during Deepavali and the alleged assault of a man by Thuraiyur MLA and Assembly Deputy Speaker Ravisankar.

Rejecting the allegations, School Education Minister A Rajmohan on Monday said the increase in such incidents during the festival had been witnessed in previous years as well.

Thrashing the opposition for attempting to portray the incidents as unprecedented, Rajmohan said six murders were reported during Deepavali in 2025, while 11 took place during the festival in 2024. “Opposition parties are functioning as enemy parties to attack the government,” he said. Measures would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future, he said.

Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin accused Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay of failing to ensure the safety of the public and police personnel.

In a post on X, he took a swipe at the CM’s prison and police station inspections, alleging that prisoners escaped during his prison visits, while police personnel were murdered during his visits to police stations.He also referred to the alleged assault on a man who had approached Ravisankar with grievances, questioning how long the CM would evade accountability through inspection visits and the appointment of officials.

DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi expressed shock over reports of 11 murders during the Deepavali period and accused Vijay of failing to respond to the loss of lives. “Do not assume that people will keep tolerating everything all the time,” she warned the CM on X.