Shoppers beat sunrise for textile deals in Erode

ERODE: A large number of people gathered in the early hours of Monday to shop at the traditional post-Deepavali discount sales held at popular textile retail stores. The public waited in long queues in front of shops and purchased clothing at discounted prices.

Erode is famously known for its textile trade. Ready-made clothes are sent from Erode to many cities in Tamil Nadu. On the day after Deepavali, major textile stores on certain streets in the city usually have sales with huge discounts.

On Monday, a 50 to 70% discount was announced in textile stores on RKV Road and Eswaran Kovil Street, where large textile stores are located. People from various parts of Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruppur, and Coimbatore districts flocked to Erode city early on Monday to buy clothes at discount prices.

V K Rajamanickam, president of Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District (FATIA), said, "In Erode, discount sales on the day after Deepavali have been a routine for the past few decades. Initially, this practice began in a few shops. However, for the past few years, this particular discount sale has become popular in most shops."

"Most of the popular designs get sold out before Deepavali. However, textile stores need to clear out unsold designs and the clothes they have in stock. Only then will they be able to prepare for the next festive sale. All these stores announce such discount sales with the motive of improving their business," he added.