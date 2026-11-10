TN to cancel library book procurement orders; new transparent policy soon: Minister A Rajmohan

CHENNAI: School Education Minister A Rajmohan on Monday said the department would cancel all book procurement orders placed so far, including those for the yet-to-be-inaugurated Kamarajar Grand Library in Tiruchy.

The government would consult scholars and the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India to frame a transparent procurement policy and prevent irregularities, he said.

Addressing reporters at the Connemara Public Library in Chennai, he said the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) had begun an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the procurement of fake and AI-generated books.

The owner of Agal Vilakku Publications, suspected to have supplied several such books, would also be investigated. DVAC sources confirmed that officials had conducted an inquiry at the Anna Centenary Library but were yet to register an FIR.