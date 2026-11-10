TN to set up new PSU to execute mega infra projects worth over Rs 200 crore

CHENNAI: The state government has issued orders to establish the Tamil Nadu Infrastructure and Construction Corporation (TNICC) as a wholly-owned State Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) to execute major infrastructure and construction projects worth more than Rs 200 crore.

According to a Government Order (GO) issued by the public works department on November 6, the TNICC will undertake government construction projects assigned by various departments, besides providing project formulation, design, and quality control services.

The move follows an announcement made by PWD Minister Aadhav Arjuna while moving the demand for grants for the department in the Legislative Assembly on August 18, 2026.

The GO said the rapid pace of urbanisation and the increasing scale and complexity of infrastructure requirements had necessitated the creation of a dedicated agency with professional expertise and operational flexibility to execute large-value projects.

Modelled broadly on NBCC (India) Limited, the corporation is expected to streamline project implementation through centralised project management and modern technology. It will also explore revenue generation through project management and consultancy services.

Apart from executing government projects, TNICC will construct buildings on unused government land to generate revenue for the state. It will also be eligible to participate in tenders floated by private companies, subject to following the prescribed procedures.