Two Vijayanagara-era hero stones discovered in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: A team of researchers has identified two hero stones that they have dated to the Vijayanagara period at Kollatti Patti Bhoothanatham village, near the Moyar River in the Segur region of Nilgiris district. The site is located about 10 km from Masinagudi.

The two structures, located side by side, are of the dolmen type, featuring upright stones supporting a flat stone slab that forms a roof-like top. The researchers have dated the hero stones to the 15th or 16th century.

Dr C Chandrasekar, a historian and professor in the department of history at the Government Arts College, Dharmapuri, who led the research team, said the study aimed to document and preserve the cultural heritage of indigenous tribal communities.

One of the hero stones consists of three tiers depicting the warrior’s death and his journey to the afterlife. The bottom tier portrays a warrior thrusting a spear into a horse. The warrior is depicted with a topknot tilted to the right, with long earlobes adorned with earrings and a short sword or dagger at his waist.

The researchers described such memorials using the term ‘Kuthirai Kuthi Pattan’, referring to a warrior who died while attacking a horse. The spear is shown piercing the horse’s neck and emerging on the other side, symbolising the warrior’s exceptional strength.