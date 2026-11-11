CM Vijay launches ‘Eri’ to expedite waterbody restoration works

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday launched the Eri portal, developed by the Water Resources Department (WRD), which allows applicants to obtain No Objection Certificates (NOCs) online for waterbody restoration works instead of submitting applications in person to different government departments.

The government has set a target of 15 days to issue NOCs for eligible applications from non-governmental organisations and volunteers.

The single-window portal allows applicants to seek permission for desilting, bund strengthening, and other permitted minor improvement works. They can also track their applications and record the progress of restoration work on the portal. The portal was developed after NGOs and volunteers reported challenges in obtaining permissions from multiple departments for restoration projects using Corporate Social Responsibility funds.

The government said that details of more than one lakh waterbodies, under five departments, were integrated into the portal. The dashboard lists 1,03,224 waterbodies, including 81,899 under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and 14,304 under the WRD. The chief engineer and director of the State Water Resources Management Agency has been designated as the nodal officer.

At the launch, the chief minister handed over NOCs to Siruthuli, Environmentalist Foundation of India, Exnora International Foundation, Mega Foundation, and Dhan Foundation.

The approved projects listed on the portal include Semmanjeri Palaya Thangal in Chennai, Guruvaanmedu tank and Kalavakkam Periya Eri in Chengalpattu, Enathi in Sivaganga and Punjaipalatholuvu in Erode.

The portal showed five approved applications on Tuesday evening. Organisations and volunteers can access the facility at https://eri.tn.gov.in.