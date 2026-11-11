CMO had warned MLA over comments on Kallakurichi Collector, says official

KALLAKURICHI: A day after reports emerged about the alleged harassment of Kallakurichi District Collector J E Padmaja by local MLA C Arul Vignesh, Villupuram range DIG A Arularasu on Tuesday told the TNIE that the TVK MLA had indeed made some inappropriate comments about the collector in the past, but the allegations regarding obscene messages are unverified.

“The collector has escalated the issue through appropriate channels, and the CM office was informed. We received information that the MLA had been severely warned by the CMO and other senior ministers,” a senior police official said.

“The collector generally has a gunman and several personal security officers at her residence and office. So, no additional security has to be deployed. We haven’t received a formal complaint from the collector against the MLA, so police action hasn’t been initiated,” Arularasu said. He further stated that the incident happened nearly two months ago.

The collector continues to take part in conferences, grievance redressal meetings and inspections after the incident.

Speaking to reporters in Kallakurichi on Tuesday, Vignesh rejected the charges. He said the social media rumours were aimed at tarnishing his name and the party’s image. He blamed the opposition for indulging in ‘dirty politics’. Vignesh also said that he has filed a complaint regarding posts spreading such rumours.