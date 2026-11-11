CMO had warned MLA over comments on Kallakurichi Collector, says official

KALLAKURICHI: A day after reports emerged about the alleged harassment of Kallakurichi District Collector J E Padmaja by local MLA C Arul Vignesh, Villupuram range DIG A Arularasu on Tuesday told the TNIE that the TVK MLA had indeed made some inappropriate comments about the collector in the past, but the allegations regarding obscene messages are unverified.
“The collector has escalated the issue through appropriate channels, and the CM office was informed. We received information that the MLA had been severely warned by the CMO and other senior ministers,” a senior police official said.
“The collector generally has a gunman and several personal security officers at her residence and office. So, no additional security has to be deployed. We haven’t received a formal complaint from the collector against the MLA, so police action hasn’t been initiated,” Arularasu said. He further stated that the incident happened nearly two months ago.
The collector continues to take part in conferences, grievance redressal meetings and inspections after the incident.
Speaking to reporters in Kallakurichi on Tuesday, Vignesh rejected the charges. He said the social media rumours were aimed at tarnishing his name and the party’s image. He blamed the opposition for indulging in ‘dirty politics’. Vignesh also said that he has filed a complaint regarding posts spreading such rumours.
Ready for blood test to prove that my health is clean: MLA
“I’m doing my duty on a regular basis. There is CCTV footage and heavy security at the collector’s residence. You can check them to see if I did anything wrong.”
Reacting to the claims regarding his drinking habits, Vignesh said, “I’m at my office till evening attending to people’s grievances. I’d even opted for a blood test to prove that my health is clean.”
Vignesh, an MSc graduate from Moongilpadi village, runs a private cricket turf in Kallakurichi.
Sources said that he joined the TVK nearly eight months before the 2026 Assembly elections and was chosen as the candidate based on his ability to afford campaign expenses.
Reacting to the issue, MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Monday said the allegations show the threat faced by women at the hands of TVK MLAs and the government. She questioned if the CM would take steps to ensure the safety of the senior woman official.
Meanwhile, Rishivandhiyam MLA Vasantham Karthikeyan submitted a petition to Kallakurichi SP Shahnaz, seeking protection for the collector and other women officials. He demanded a CB-CID or CBI probe for a fair investigation.
Oppn’s ‘dirty politics’: MLA
MLA C Arul Vignesh blamed the opposition for indulging in ‘dirty politics’. He said the rumors were aimed at tarnishing his name and the party’s image