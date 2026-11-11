DVAC begins probe into alleged book procurement irregularities at Coimbatore's Periyar Arivulagam

COIMBATORE: Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) launched an investigation at Periyar Arivulagam library in Gandhipuram in Coimbatore, on Tuesday following allegations of financial irregularities in the procurement of books.

A five-member team of DVAC officials examined documents related to the purchase of books. Sources said the officials scrutinised accession registers, purchase invoices, price lists, payment records and details of cheques issued to publishers.

They also questioned library staff about the total number of books purchased from the publishers, the payments made and the selection committee members and officials involved in recommending the books.

The seized documents are expected to be examined to establish whether financial irregularities or violations of procurement procedures had taken place.