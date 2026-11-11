History sheeter among three killed in separate incidents in TN

CHENNAI: Three people, including a history-sheeter, were murdered in separate incidents at Kasimedu, Thiruvottiyur and Mylapore on Tuesday and Monday.

At Kasimedu, a 29-year-old man D Deepath was allegedly stabbed to death by his friend Jeyaseelan’s brother-in-law Jeyachandran following a drunken brawl on Tuesday evening. The Fishing Harbour police station registered a case and arrested Jeyaseelan and Jeyachandran.

At Thiruvottiyur, Pavithran (32), a medical representative, was stabbed to death during a drunken brawl late on Monday night. It is learnt that Pavithran playfully hit one of his friends, which led to a scuffle and he was stabbed to death. Three men were detained in the case.

At Mylapore, Shivakumar (27), was attacked with knives by four men near Ramakrishna Mutt Road on Tuesday evening while sitting in his autorickshaw. Lokanathan, carried out the attack along with his friends Veera, Ajith and Ramu; all of whom were arrested within hours.

Meanwhile, the MKB Nagar police arrested Poiyadhu, and his sons Appukutty (29), Surya (28) and Ravi (26) on Tuesday for hacking Dhanush (19), an autorickshaw driver, to death at Vyasarpadi over a relationship between Poiyadhu and the victim’s cousin.