Kallakurichi Collector harassment row: Minister promises impartial probe if formal complaint is filed

CHENNAI: Responding to allegations that TVK’s Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh had sent inappropriate messages to the collector, School Education Minister A Rajmohan said that the government would take strict action against anyone found guilty, regardless of political affiliation, if a formal complaint is lodged. He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating new buildings at a Chennai Corporation school on Tuesday.
“Whether the person is a member of our party or belongs to another political party, an impartial investigation will be conducted if a complaint is lodged. If the allegations are established, action will be taken,” he said.
The incident has sparked outrage across the political spectrum, with parties cutting across the ruling alliance and the opposition demanding an impartial probe and strict action.
Congress MPs S Jothimani and R Sudha said the collector had lodged a formal complaint, and called for a proper inquiry and stringent action if the allegations were true.
Sudha described the alleged conduct as unacceptable, pointing out that a woman IAS officer entrusted with ensuring public safety in her district had herself been placed in a distressing situation. She urged the chief minister to personally intervene and order an inquiry.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned whether Vijay was reluctant to act against the MLA because his government was “hanging by a thread”. “Does Joseph Vijay consider the chief minister’s chair more important than the safety of the people who voted for him?” he asked. He also questioned whether the government would follow the same approach as in the case of Srivaikuntam MLA Vijay Saravanan who allegedly backed functionaries accused of sexual assault.
CPI state secretary M Veerapandian also urged the government to register a case against MLA Arul Vignesh under stringent legal provisions and take strict action.
AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran accused the TVK leadership of turning a blind eye to allegations of sexual misconduct involving its functionaries, including harassment of schoolgirls and the alleged abduction and gang rape of a party member. He said the failure to act had emboldened party members to even harass a collector.
BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran said CM Vijay had no moral right to continue in office, accusing him of failing to rein in party MLAs and maintain law and order. Citing the 14 murders reported on Deepavali, he questioned women’s safety and said the government had been pushed to a situation where a separate ‘Singappen Police Force’ was needed to protect women from the excesses of ruling party members.
‘More details soon’
On alleged irregularities in library book procurement, the minister said the government was working to establish the modus operandi through which questionable books had entered public libraries and the police would soon reveal more details regarding fraudulent publishers. Fresh procurement orders would be issued in December through a transparent process involving publishers, educationists and retired officials, he said.