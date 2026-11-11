Kallakurichi Collector harassment row: Minister promises impartial probe if formal complaint is filed

CHENNAI: Responding to allegations that TVK’s Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh had sent inappropriate messages to the collector, School Education Minister A Rajmohan said that the government would take strict action against anyone found guilty, regardless of political affiliation, if a formal complaint is lodged. He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating new buildings at a Chennai Corporation school on Tuesday.

“Whether the person is a member of our party or belongs to another political party, an impartial investigation will be conducted if a complaint is lodged. If the allegations are established, action will be taken,” he said.

The incident has sparked outrage across the political spectrum, with parties cutting across the ruling alliance and the opposition demanding an impartial probe and strict action.

Congress MPs S Jothimani and R Sudha said the collector had lodged a formal complaint, and called for a proper inquiry and stringent action if the allegations were true.

Sudha described the alleged conduct as unacceptable, pointing out that a woman IAS officer entrusted with ensuring public safety in her district had herself been placed in a distressing situation. She urged the chief minister to personally intervene and order an inquiry.