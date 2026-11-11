Madras HC suggests shifting of mobile wildlife forensic lab to Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Madras High Court has suggested that the Tamil Nadu Forest Department shift its existing Mobile Wildlife Forensic-cum-Diagnostic Laboratory (MWFDL) from Tiruchy to Coimbatore to cater to the wildlife conservation and veterinary needs of three tiger reserves and other major forest areas in the western region of the state.

A Division Bench comprising Justices N Sathish Kumar and G K Muthukumar made the observation while hearing a writ petition filed by S Muralidharan (WP No. 28611 of 2022 recently.

The court noted that the air-conditioned mobile laboratory, currently stationed at Tiruchy, was equipped with facilities to conduct various diagnostic tests on wild animals, including examinations using a compound microscope, haematology analyser and serum biochemistry analyser.

While serum biochemistry tests help assess the functioning of different organs and detect underlying diseases and metabolic imbalances, haematology tests are used to evaluate blood parameters and immune status. The laboratory can also conduct preliminary screening for blood parasites such as haemoprotozoans and identify parasites in faecal samples.

Observing that the laboratory should be stationed in Coimbatore, the bench said it would cater to the requirements of three major protected areas — Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) and Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). It would also serve forest areas in and around Coimbatore and Erode, besides parts of Dindigul, Kodaikanal and Valparai.