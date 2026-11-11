Poor maintenance turns Alangulam children's park into alleged hub of anti-social elements

TENKASI: Residents of Alangulam town have demanded the renovation of a poorly maintained children's park. The park, with bushes growing everywhere, has also turned into a hub of anti-social elements at night.

The play equipment, concrete animal structures, and pathway have been damaged due to lack of maintenance.

Speaking to the TNIE, M Kavin, a resident, said that despite repeated allocations of funds for maintaining play equipment and carrying out additional works, the authorities had failed to maintain the park. "As Alangulam, a special grade town panchayat, is the headquarters of a taluk, a block and an assembly constituency, people from a vast area visit the town to avail themselves of various services. At least 50,000 people reside in the town and its surrounding areas. However, it is unfortunate that its only children's park has been neglected. More than 15 pieces of play equipment, including swings and seesaws, and concrete animal structures have been damaged. The walking pathway constructed along the compound wall has also been completely damaged," he said.

Another resident, S Ramar, said the park had turned into a drinking spot due to the apathy of officials. "Since there is no other park in the town, parents have to take their children to distant places such as Tenkasi or Tirunelveli to access such facilities. With the walking pathway damaged, elderly people are also forced to risk walking along the Tirunelveli-Tenkasi state highway," he said.