Prehistoric human habitation sites found at Puthur Hills in TN's Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: White rock paintings depicting humans, animals, and weapons, believed to be around 3,000 years old, have been discovered in a rock shelter at Puthur Hills near Dhalavaipuram in Virudhunagar district. Three prehistoric human habitation sites were also identified near Kattil Paarai Karuppasamy temple, providing significant archaeological evidence of the region’s ancient history.

The discoveries were made near the temple during a field survey conducted by Ramco Institute of Technology professor P Prem and Dr B Kandasamy, an archaeology researcher and professor at the Department of History in Rajapalayam Rajus’ College.

The survey was undertaken based on information provided by Ramkumar, a local resident. The duo identified three naturally formed rock shelters, believed to have served as habitations for prehistoric humans. Grinding and rubbing pits found inside the caves indicated that they could have been used as living spaces by ancient communities.

Kandasamy said, “Microlithic tools have already been discovered and documented in Puthur Hills, which has caves and rock shelters that could accommodate 10 to 20 people. A north-facing cave on the south western side of the hill has a Jain stone bed.