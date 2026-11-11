Tasmac introduces transfer policy, staff can’t work in same shop beyond 3 years

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has introduced a comprehensive transfer and posting policy for employees working in its liquor retail outlets, making transfers compulsory for those who have completed three years at a particular shop.

The policy, accessed by the TNIE, aims to rationalise manpower across the state and ensure all retail outlets have the prescribed minimum number of employees.

Approved at the 224th meeting of the Tasmac Board of Directors on September 29, it is effective from November 1, 2026, and covers supervisors, salesmen and assistant salesmen in all 38 districts.

The TNIE had reported in August 2025 that Tasmac was planning its first statewide transfer counselling for about 24,000 sales staff, under which employees who had worked at the same outlet for over 10 years would be shifted. The new policy now brings the tenure threshold down to three years.

According to the policy, a one-time manpower rationalisation exercise will be carried out in all districts during November. District Managers have been told to identify outlets with excess staff and those facing shortage based on the prescribed manpower requirements, as well as employees who have completed three years at their present shops as on November 1.