Tasmac introduces transfer policy, staff can’t work in same shop beyond 3 years

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) has introduced a comprehensive transfer and posting policy for employees working in its liquor retail outlets, making transfers compulsory for those who have completed three years at a particular shop.
The policy, accessed by the TNIE, aims to rationalise manpower across the state and ensure all retail outlets have the prescribed minimum number of employees.
Approved at the 224th meeting of the Tasmac Board of Directors on September 29, it is effective from November 1, 2026, and covers supervisors, salesmen and assistant salesmen in all 38 districts.
The TNIE had reported in August 2025 that Tasmac was planning its first statewide transfer counselling for about 24,000 sales staff, under which employees who had worked at the same outlet for over 10 years would be shifted. The new policy now brings the tenure threshold down to three years.
According to the policy, a one-time manpower rationalisation exercise will be carried out in all districts during November. District Managers have been told to identify outlets with excess staff and those facing shortage based on the prescribed manpower requirements, as well as employees who have completed three years at their present shops as on November 1.
Transfer orders must be issued and employees must join their new workplace by November 30. Employees now working in district depots and other offices instead of retail outlets will also be identified and redeployed.
Tasmac will classify all retail outlets into A, B and C categories based on their sales, and the category will decide the manpower required at each outlet. Shops recording average daily sales of `10 lakh and above will be classified as A-category outlets and must have nine employees, including one supervisor and two additional supervisors. B-category outlets, with daily sales ranging from `5 lakh to `10 lakh, will have a minimum of eight employees, including one supervisor and two additional supervisors.
C-category outlets, with daily sales of up to `5 lakh, will have five employees, comprising one supervisor and four salesmen. District managers have been directed to redistribute the available staff based on these norms to ensure that all outlets are adequately staffed.
From 2028 onwards, annual transfer counselling will be conducted in April. Employees who have completed three years at a particular shop as on March 31 will be compulsorily included in the counselling process and transferred.