Tata plant deaths: Families of three workers accept Rs 30 lakh compensation each, withdraw stir

KRISHNAGIRI: After reaching an agreement with Nalco Water officials, the relatives of the three workers killed at the Tata Electronics Private Limited’s (TEPL) effluent treatment plant in Vanniyapuram near Hosur on Monday, settled for a Rs 30 lakh compensation following the intervention of Krishnagiri SP GS Anitha on Tuesday.

The relatives earlier refused to file a police complaint till Tuesday evening and demanded compensation of over Rs 1 crore and permanent jobs for the kin of each deceased.

The deceased — B Akmal (28) of Thinnur village near Panchapalli, P Kaveri (32) of Hanumanthapuram and M Sarathikumar (22) of Belrampatti — from Dharmapuri were working at the Perma Tech company which had taken a sub-contract from Nalco Water India Private Limited.

They staged a protest demanding a compensation of over `1 crore for each family and job opportunity and financial assistance to the children of Kaveri. Police locked the hospital gate when they tried to stage a road roko on the Krishnagiri-Bengaluru NH in front of the GKMCH at Bolupalli.

During the protest, relatives of Kaveri allegedly manhandled Krishnagiri DSP Ramachandran. Subsequently, more than five persons were detained but were released later. The Krishnagiri district administration sought a report from TN Control Board (TNPCB) and Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) following the three deaths due to asphyxiation at the effluent treatment plant.