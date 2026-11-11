TN invites tenders for multi-camera recording of Assembly proceedings for two years

CHENNAI: The state government has invited tenders from agencies to record and telecast Assembly proceedings using multi-camera system for two years, from January 2027 to December 2028.

According to the tender document issued by DIPR on Tuesday, the selected agency will record the entire proceedings, edit the footage and hand over the final video for immediate telecast on TV channels.

The demand for live telecast of proceedings was met in January 2022, when the DMK government began telecasting the question hour and the proceedings on the last day of each session.

After the TVK government assumed office, the entire Assembly proceedings began to be telecast live through the DIPR’s YouTube channel. However, the telecast came under criticism after remarks ordered to be expunged by Speaker JCD Prabhakar were aired before the official order was issued.

DMK members, including party whip EV Velu, raised concerns over the issue. In this backdrop, the DIPR has invited tenders for professional recording and coverage of the proceedings.

The contract will cover around 160 working days over two years, with 80 days each year.

The selected agency must deploy at least 10 cameras for the main coverage and provide a separate camera and equipment for sign-language interpretation.

It must have a team of 30 technical staff for the main coverage and three additional personnel for sign-language services.

The proceedings must be recorded using both a main recorder and a backup system.