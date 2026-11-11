TN police arrest 443 rowdies in two-day statewide crackdown after Deepavali murders

CHENNAI: Following a series of murders across the state during Deepavali, the state police conducted a two-day statewide drive against anti-social elements on November 9 and 10, arresting 443 listed rowdies.

During the drive, the police personnel checked 8,626 listed rowdies and initiated Legal Action Reports (LAR) against 796 habitual offenders to place them under preventive surveillance.

As part of the crackdown on drug-related offences, 1,624 drug offenders were tracked and checked, leading to the arrest of 77 persons allegedly involved in drug peddling.

The police also monitored 2,924 persons previously involved in murder and hurt cases, including those recently released from prison. This resulted in the registration of 163 fresh cases and the remand of 167 persons. The statewide drive was aimed at curbing organised crime.