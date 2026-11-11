‘Vijay in sleep mode, evading responsibility’: LoP Udhayanidhi amid rise in crime in TN

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the C Joseph Vijay-led government over the alleged deterioration of law and order in Tamil Nadu and the conduct of ruling TVK legislators, accusing the chief minister of remaining in a “sleep mode” without taking responsibility or initiating action.

DMK legal wing joint secretary I Paranthamen described the TVK government’s six-month tenure as “a garland in the hands of a monkey” and alleged that the state was witnessing a “jungle raj” under Vijay’s leadership.

In a social media post, Udhayanidhi alleged that the government has introduced a gun culture in the state. Targeting ruling party MLAs, he alleged that incidents involving intimidation, assaults, kangaroo courts, commission demands and sexual harassment had affected people from ordinary citizens to a woman IAS officer.