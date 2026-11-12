Action sought against TN cop for threatening Kattunayakar families during probe

THOOTHUKUDI: Human rights activists on Wednesday condemned the police department after a video of the Kattunayakar families being seated on the ground along with their children were threatened by police with a lathi stick to find a suspect went viral on social media.

According to sources, four people were injured during Deepavali in a drunken brawl between two groups of Kattunayakar families at Rajagopal Nagar near Kovilpatti. In connection with the case, Kovipatti West police had filed a case against three suspects and arrested Maveeran and Ravi. Search for another suspect identified as Kumar was underway.

During the search, Inspector Vanumamalai went to the Kattunayakar hamlet of Rajagopal Nagar on Tuesday, made the families sit on the ground and allegedly threatened them with a lathi stick. The video of the inquiry had gone viral on social media. Human rights activists condemned the incident and sought action against the inspector.

It may be noted that the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had earlier condemned Vanumamalai and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 for delaying an investigation of a complaint given by a widow.