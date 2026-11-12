Another fake publisher's books flagged at Coimbatore's Periyar Arivulagam

COIMBATORE: The controversy surrounding the authenticity of books stocked at the Periyar Arivulagam library in Coimbatore has widened, with research students and bibliophiles identifying 257 books published by another publishing house, Vintage Press Ltd, as allegedly fake.

The latest findings were made on Wednesday during a further inspection of the library's collection. Researchers said, random checks of the books revealed extensive plagiarism and suspected artificial intelligence (AI)-generated content. They alleged that the books contained more than 60% plagiarised material and over 70% AI-generated content.

Speaking to TNIE, bibliophile K Sathish said more than 10 titles under the tourism category alone had been found to be fake. The team had randomly checked and scanned 16 pages using professional tools and software, which indicated 64% plagiarism and over 70% AI-generated content, he said.