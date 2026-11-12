Ceramic armour made for military vehicles by TN firm meets Nato quality benchmark

CHENNAI: A ceramic armour system made in India has been qualified Stanag 4569 Level 4, one of the most demanding Nato benchmarks for armoured vehicles. The system was made by Carborundum Universal (CUMI), the Tamil Nadu-based Murugappa Group’s abrasives and ceramics maker.

It covers an end-to-end “powder-to-panel” process, from developing the raw material and processing it to manufacturing ready-to-fit armour panels. CUMI said the system is designed to protect military vehicles against bullets and explosive fragments while keeping the armour lightweight enough to preserve vehicle mobility.

Stanag 4569 is widely used as a benchmark in military procurement. CUMI said the result would support the defence ministry’s modernisation programmes for the army and central armed police forces, shorten deployment timelines and reduce import dependence, a release said.

The company said its armour panels for armoured personnel carriers and tanks have been certified to STANAG protection levels 2, 3 and 4, while its panels designed to withstand side blasts from roadside bombs have achieved levels 3 and 4. CUMI said it is among the few Indian companies to have secured the qualification.

It has a total of 10 Indian and international certifications covering its personal and vehicle armour ceramics. The panels were tested at DRDO Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory and IABG, a German testing agency.

CUMI is also seeking certification for protection against explosions beneath vehicle. Subbu Venkatachalam, head of CUMI’s defence and aerospace business, said a “small deviation” could mean disqualification and months of delay.

Supplying pre-qualified materials removes that risk for automakers, he argued.