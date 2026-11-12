Cumta to float national tender for developing TN government's ride-hailing app

CHENNAI: The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Cumta) is preparing to float a national-level tender to select a developer to build, maintain and operate the Tamil Nadu government’s proposed ride-hailing application, which is expected to be ready by the end of April 2027.

A Cumta official told TNIE that the tender documents have been prepared and submitted to the state government for approval. Once the approval comes through, the authority will invite bids through a national-level tender, which is expected to be floated in the next two to three weeks.

The proposed application is expected to provide an alternative to private, online ride-hailing platforms and address longstanding demands from autorickshaw drivers and cabs for a government-backed booking service. The initiative is aimed at ensuring reasonable fares for passengers while protecting drivers’ livelihoods.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development B Rajkumar had announced in the Assembly in August that Cumta would introduce a ride-hailing application for autos and cabs integrated with digital meters.

The application will initially be rolled out in the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), which falls under Cumta’s jurisdiction. The coverage, however, can be expanded across Tamil Nadu at a later stage if the government decides to introduce a state-wide platform, the official said.

During the state government’s consultations on fare revision in August, autorickshaw drivers’ unions had demanded a government-run app and a ban on bike taxis.