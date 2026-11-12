Education basis for nation building & institutions play a vital role, says VP Radhakrishnan

THOOTHUKUDI: Education is the basis for nation-building and institutions play a vital role in shaping the students, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said while presiding over the platinum jubilee celebrations of VOC College on Wednesday.

Students must inculcate self-discipline, and keep away from drugs and other harmful habits, so that the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 can be achieved, he said.

“All religions teach self discipline, but no religion has the right to claim it to be better than the other. Youth must learn multiple languages apart from their mother tongue, and respect every language,” Radhakrishnan added.

Radhakrishnan, who studied BBA in college from 1975-78, visited his classroom and also interacted with some of his classmates and teachers.