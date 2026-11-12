Education basis for nation building & institutions play a vital role, says VP Radhakrishnan

THOOTHUKUDI: Education is the basis for nation-building and institutions play a vital role in shaping the students, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan said while presiding over the platinum jubilee celebrations of VOC College on Wednesday.
Students must inculcate self-discipline, and keep away from drugs and other harmful habits, so that the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047 can be achieved, he said.
“All religions teach self discipline, but no religion has the right to claim it to be better than the other. Youth must learn multiple languages apart from their mother tongue, and respect every language,” Radhakrishnan added.
Radhakrishnan, who studied BBA in college from 1975-78, visited his classroom and also interacted with some of his classmates and teachers.
“I raised serious objections against the imposition of Emergency at a Rotaract meeting. By the end of the meeting, police personnel arrived at the college looking for me. as I was exiting the campus on foot. College authorities denied such a meeting was held and I had a narrow escape. Otherwise I would have been imprisoned under Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA),” he recollected.
The Vice President also presided over the 105th foundation day celebration of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) on Wednesday. Pointing to the country’s economic progress, he said the banking sector has a crucial role in realising the vision of Viksit Bharat. Also, he highlighted the transformation brought about by digital banking and UPI services.
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, TMB managing director and chief executive officer Salee S. Nair, were among those who were present on the occasion.