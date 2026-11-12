HC raps TN in book scam, orders it to name officials

MADURAI: Dissatisfied with the state government for failing to furnish details of the officials responsible for the alleged procurement of plagiarised and AI-generated books from Agalvilakku Publications, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday directed the director of public libraries to submit the list of all entities involved and relevant records on November 16 without fail. It also granted four days for the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register an FIR in the case.

A bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and MD Sumathi opined that it would be ideal if the state published a consolidated and comprehensive list of books procured for public libraries over the last two decades, along with the details of the publications, amounts paid to them, date of settlement of the bills, among others.

Though they did not issue a direction to that effect, they opined that this is the only way for the government to establish transparency and come clean. “If the details demanded above are withheld, the people of Tamil Nadu will draw their own adverse inferences,” they added.

The bench also accepted a request made by the state public prosecutor R John Sathyan seeking four days’ time to register an FIR in the complaint letter sent by the school education department in connection with the issue on November 6.

Sathyan stated that four key witnesses, including professors Perumal Murugan and Parvin Sultana, were examined on November 10 and relevant documents were also being collected.