Medical waste from ‘Kerala’ dumped in Tenkasi, probe on

TIRUNELVELI: Several tonnes of hospital and plastic waste, suspected to be from Kerala, were dumped on a private land at Veppankulam village near Sankarankovil and set on fire on Tuesday night. Police and Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials began an inquiry on Wednesday.

According to residents, medicines and sacks in which the waste was packed had Malayalam letters, indicating that they were from Kerala-based hospitals and firms. “Some unidentified persons dumped and burnt the waste at night near Ramaneri tank. We noticed it on Wednesday morning due to the stench. Residents and farm workers found it very difficult to breathe due to the smoke from the burning waste,” residents said. Land owner Mahalingam urged police to strengthen security at the Puliyarai check post and prevent vehicles from transporting waste from Kerala.

Residents expressed concerns that farm lands could become infertile if such hazardous waste was dumped on them.