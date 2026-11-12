‘Monitoring TB patients helped reduce deaths by 38 per cent in TN’: study

CHENNAI: The continuous monitoring of the severely ill Tuberculosis (TB) as part of the Tamil Nadu Kasanoi Erappilla Thittam (TN TB death-free project), launched by the previous government in April 2022, has helped reduce the TB deaths significantly in the state, said a study.

The findings were made in the practice paper published in the BMJ Global Health, an open access, peer-reviewed medical journal in its November 7 edition. The study was conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Epidemiology (ICMR-NIE), and State TB Cell.

As part of the Tamil Nadu Kasanoi Erappilla Thittam (TN-KET) project, newly diagnosed TB patients are screened for signs of critical illness and prioritised for immediate hospital admission.

At the beginning of the TN-KET project launch in April 2022, the state admitted that 93% of TB confirmed patients are severely ill, and the percentage increased to 98% in October to December 2023. TN-KET is the first state-wide differentiated TB care model in the country launched by the government.