Suspect on run surrenders in Chennai special court in private school recognition scam

CHENNAI: The driver of former DMDK MLA V Muthukumar, Saravanan, the sixth accused in the private school recognition scam, surrendered before a special court in Chennai on Wednesday. He was allegedly involved in transporting cash collected from private schools to Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi’s residence and had been absconding since the CCB registered the case.

He appeared before Judge L S Sathiyamurthy of the Special Court for Prevention of Corruption Act cases. The court remanded him in judicial custody until November 25 and directed that he be lodged in Puzhal Central Prison.

The CCB registered the case based on a complaint alleging that money was collected from private schools during the previous DMK regime on the promise of securing permanent recognition.

During Anbil Mahesh’s bail hearing, the prosecution alleged that Muthukumar collected money from schools and handed it over to Saravanan, who transported it to the former minister’s residence.

Mahesh moves HC after spl court rejects bail plea

Chennai: Former school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi has moved the HC seeking bail in the alleged scam involving the issuance of recognition and other statutory clearances to private schools. The move comes a day after a special court for PCA cases rejected his bail plea, citing prima facie materials indicating his involvement in the alleged `400-crore scam. Justice V Lakshminarayanan said the petition would be taken up on Thursday, subject to its numbering.