Tamil Nadu: Public alleges lack of adequate facilities at Kangeyam GH

TIRUPPUR: Social activists and the public have raised complaints over the lack of adequate facilities at the Kangeyam Government Hospital, even though it has been upgraded to a District Headquarters Hospital. They are claiming that in emergency situations, patients are referred to Erode and other government hospitals.

R Selvaraj, CPM's taluk committee member of Kangeyam, said, "The government hospital in Kangeyam was upgraded to the district headquarters hospital in 2022 after a long wait. Subsequently, an additional building, constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore, spanning three floors, and equipped with 58 beds, was inaugurated on the hospital premises on February 6. Despite being upgraded to the District Headquarters Hospital, this hospital is still not self-sufficient in providing adequate medical services."

"There is a shortage of doctors and nurses in the hospital. The district headquarters hospital should have 27 doctors, but there are only 5 here. Instead of 40 nurses, there are only 14 and seven of them are contract workers. Despite having 136 beds, patients injured in accidents and those requiring emergency care are being referred from Kangeyam to Erode or other government hospitals. Instead of conducting post-mortems here, bodies are frequently sent to the Tiruppur Government Medical College Hospital," he added.