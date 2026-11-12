Timeline fixed to process proposals to fill teacher vacancies in TN aided schools

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Elementary Education has fixed a 15-day deadline for block education offices and 21 days for district education offices to process proposals seeking permission to fill vacant teacher posts and approve appointments in government-aided primary and middle schools.

The move follows a Madras High Court order criticising delays by education officials in processing such proposals, which have forced appointed teachers and school managements to approach the courts.

In proceedings issued in this regard, the Director of Elementary Education also warned of disciplinary action against officials who fail to follow the timelines that have been set. It also further stated that financial losses caused by delays in staff fixation and redeployment of surplus teachers would be recovered from the concerned officials.

The deadlines apply to requests from non-minority aided schools seeking permission to fill existing teacher vacancies and proposals from both minority and non-minority aided schools seeking approval for appointments. Delays in granting such approvals can leave appointed teachers waiting for their salaries from the government, it noted.

The directorate also pointed out that officials have been returning proposals citing deficiencies that are not prescribed under the rules. To avoid this, it has issued a common checklist detailing the documents and other particulars to be verified while processing the proposals.

District educational officers have also been asked to maintain registers with details of when proposals were received, when action was taken and when final orders were issued.