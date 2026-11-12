TN government announces additional Rs 5.25 crore relief for Sterlite protest victims

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday ordered an additional relief of Rs 5.25 crore for the families of those killed and grievously injured in the police excesses during the 2018 anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi.

The families of the 13 people killed in the protests on May 22 and 23, 2018, had already received Rs 25 lakh each. Under the latest order, they will receive an additional Rs 25 lakh each, taking the total compensation to Rs 50 lakh per family. The government will disburse Rs 3.25 crore to these families.

Similarly, the 40 people who sustained grievous injuries will now receive an additional Rs 5 lakh each, taking their total compensation to Rs 10 lakh per person. The government will allocate Rs 2 crore for this purpose.

The CM has ordered the disbursement of the additional relief in accordance with the recommendations of the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission. The CM ordered the additional relief after affected families appealed for further compensation.