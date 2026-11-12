TTDC to operate Tiruppur boat house under PPP model

TIRUPPUR: The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) is considering continuing the operation of its boat house facility at the Andipalayam Lake in Tiruppur through a public-private partnership. The corporation is planning to take this step as it is facing a revenue loss of Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 every month.
Andipalayam Lake, which belongs to the Water Resources Department, is located on Mangalam Road in Tiruppur, spread over an area of about 58 acres. It receives water from the Noyyal River.
To address the lack of tourist attractions in the industrial city, a boat house was constructed at this lake by the TTDC at the cost of Rs 1.5 crore and was made operational towards the end of 2024, sources said.
It is alleged that the boat house, which initially received a good response from people is now facing a loss in revenue. However, TTDC remains keen on continuing with this project. For this, it is considering a public-private partnership.
Speaking to TNIE, T Aravindkumar, tourism officer of Tiruppur, said, "For the first time in Tiruppur district, a boat house was set up at Andipalayam Lake by TTDC. There are eleven boats at the boat house for tourists to take a ride. Along with a boat house, a children's park, a restaurant, a snack shop, and other basin facilities were also set up. However, the boat house has been facing a loss in revenue over the past few months."
"The boat house requires Rs 1.5 lakh per month, including staff salaries, for its maintenance. But, the monthly income is between Rs 80,000 and Rs 1.2 lakh. Due to this, there is a monthly revenue shortfall ranging from Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000. However, this cannot be continued for a long time. Therefore, discussions are under way regarding the operation of the boathouse through a public-private partnership. A decision regarding this is expected to be reached soon, and the partnership is likely to come into effect in about three months," he added.
Implementing boat rides at the Thirumoorthy Dam, in Udumalaipet, Tiruppur, is under consideration by the TTDC, sources said.