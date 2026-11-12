TTDC to operate Tiruppur boat house under PPP model

TIRUPPUR: The Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) is considering continuing the operation of its boat house facility at the Andipalayam Lake in Tiruppur through a public-private partnership. The corporation is planning to take this step as it is facing a revenue loss of Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 every month.

Andipalayam Lake, which belongs to the Water Resources Department, is located on Mangalam Road in Tiruppur, spread over an area of about 58 acres. It receives water from the Noyyal River.

To address the lack of tourist attractions in the industrial city, a boat house was constructed at this lake by the TTDC at the cost of Rs 1.5 crore and was made operational towards the end of 2024, sources said.

It is alleged that the boat house, which initially received a good response from people is now facing a loss in revenue. However, TTDC remains keen on continuing with this project. For this, it is considering a public-private partnership.