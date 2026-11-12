Two Korean firms to invest Rs 1,370 crore in TN

CHENNAI: Two South Korean automotive component suppliers to Hyundai and Kia have conveyed plans to invest a combined Rs 1,370 crore in Tamil Nadu over the next five years, sources in the state industries department said on Wednesday. The proposal comes just days after a political slugfest over alleged loss of investments to Andhra Pradesh.

Hitting out at critics who had questioned the state’s ability to retain major automotive investments, sources said the government had received letters of intent (LoIs) from Hwashin and Seoyon, and the memorandums of understanding (MoUs) are expected to be signed shortly.

According to the sources, both companies communicated their investment intentions in letters dated November 11, reaffirming their commitment to expanding operations in TN.

Hwashin, which operates a manufacturing facility at SIPCOT Irungattukottai, has proposed to invest around Rs 850 crore. The investment will support research and development, advanced manufacturing technologies, localisation, capacity expansion and new business opportunities.

Seoyon E-Hwa Summit Automotive India Private Limited has outlined an investment plan of `520 crore, focusing on technological upgrades, modernisation of manufacturing facilities and expansion into new business areas.