27.4L voters in draft rolls across Villupuram, Kallakurichi

VILLUPURAM: A total of 27.4 lakh voters figure in the draft electoral rolls released for the 11 Assembly constituencies in Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts on Thursday, following the special summary revision of electoral rolls.

The draft rolls were released by Villupuram Collector and District Election Officer (DEO) Sheikh Abdul Rahman and Kallakurichi Collector and DEO J E Padmaja at the respective district collectorates in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties.

According to the draft rolls, Villupuram district has 16,08,995 voters, comprising 7,93,042 men, 8,15,736 women and 217 third-gender voters across 2,167 polling booths.

Kallakurichi district has 11,30,530 voters, including 5,61,404 men, 5,68,921 women and 205 third-gender voters across 1,435 polling booths.

The special summary revision is being conducted with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date. Claims and objections can be submitted from November 12 to December 11.

Special camps will be held at polling stations in both districts on November 21, 22 and 29, an official release said.

Eligible voters can apply for inclusion, deletion or correction of entries through the Election Commission's website, voters.eci.gov.in, or the Voter Helpline app. The final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on January 4, 2027.