6,157 tenements for EWS at Rs 1,402 crore: TN government

CHENNAI: The state government has approved the construction of 6,157 tenements across nine project sites in Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 1,401.75 crore, as part of its efforts to provide flats for economically weaker sections (EWS).

CM C Joseph Vijay has given the approval for the reconstruction of dilapidated tenements of the TNUHDB and a new housing scheme exclusively for EWS, according to the press release issued on Thursday.

The proposed housing units will be equipped with modern facilities, basic amenities and necessary infrastructure, with the objective of improving the living conditions of urban poor families.

Of the total 6,157 units, 64 will come up at Anadhaikuppam, 1,158 at Old Block Vyasarpadi, 1,484 at Foreshore Estate, 111 at Rukmani Nagar, 462 at Mullai Nagar, 850 at Udhayasuriyan Nagar, 912 at Pachaiyal Veerasamy Street, 792 at West Cemetery Road and 324 at Kakkhan Colony.

Kannagi Nagar flats to be revamped

The government has also sanctioned Rs 49.29 crore for renovating 6,508 tenements in Kannagi Nagar in, spread across 673 residential blocks, with the aim of improving living conditions and ensuring the structural stability of the buildings.

A GO dated November 6 was issued granting administrative and financial approval for the works, following an announcement made by Minister B Rajkumar in the Assembly on August 28.

The estimated expenditure works out to an average of Rs 75,000 per tenement. The entire allocation will be met from the state government funds. The TNUDHB constructed 15,656 tenements in Kannagi Nagar between 1996 and 2008.

The renovation works have already been completed in 9,148 tenements at a cost of Rs 41.23 crore between 2023-24 and 2025-26, using various funding sources.