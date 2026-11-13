AINRC-BJP government will complete full term, says Puducherry Minister Namassivayam

PUDUCHERRY: Replying to former CM V Narayanasamy's allegation that some ministers were conspiring to topple the government, Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam on Thursday said the AINRC-BJP government would complete its full five-year term, dismissing the charge as a product of the Congress leader's "daydream". He asserted that the alliance remained intact and strong.
Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Namassivayam said Narayanasamy was making such allegations because he wished to see the government fall.
Asked about differences within the alliance over the appointment of a Speaker and the continuation of the Pro-tem Speaker, Namassivayam said the matter should be decided in accordance with the rules governing such appointments.
On the law and order situation, he said the police department would introduce short-term and long-term measures to prevent recurring murders and maintain public order. A fresh set of measures would be finalised on November 18 in consultation with Director General of Police Shalini Singh, who is expected to return to Puducherry by then.
As an immediate measure, night patrols would be intensified under two Senior Superintendents of Police. SSP Kalaivanan would oversee the North and East regions, while SSP Nithya would be in charge of the West and South regions.
Pointing out that most recent murders were linked to previous enmity, Namassivayam said history-sheeters and their associates would be closely monitored by the respective police stations. Strict action would also be taken against those consuming liquor in public places.
Flagging the shortage of police personnel in proportion to the population, he said recruitment of 1,007 police constables for the India Reserve Battalion would begin shortly, following approval from the centre. In addition, 200 Home Guards would be recruited. The government would also take steps to fill other vacancies in the department, he added.
Though the overall crime rate, including murders, in Puducherry was lower than in several other states, recent incidents had brought the issue into focus, he said, assuring that all necessary steps would be taken to keep crime under control.