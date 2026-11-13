AINRC-BJP government will complete full term, says Puducherry Minister Namassivayam

PUDUCHERRY: Replying to former CM V Narayanasamy's allegation that some ministers were conspiring to topple the government, Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam on Thursday said the AINRC-BJP government would complete its full five-year term, dismissing the charge as a product of the Congress leader's "daydream". He asserted that the alliance remained intact and strong.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Namassivayam said Narayanasamy was making such allegations because he wished to see the government fall.

Asked about differences within the alliance over the appointment of a Speaker and the continuation of the Pro-tem Speaker, Namassivayam said the matter should be decided in accordance with the rules governing such appointments.

On the law and order situation, he said the police department would introduce short-term and long-term measures to prevent recurring murders and maintain public order. A fresh set of measures would be finalised on November 18 in consultation with Director General of Police Shalini Singh, who is expected to return to Puducherry by then.