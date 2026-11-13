Chennai voter count up 21,403 as per draft SSR

CHENNAI: The number of voters in the city has risen a tad from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) level, with the draft roll released on Thursday as part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) 2027 putting the electorate at 29,14,908. This is 21,403 more than the 28,93,505 electors recorded on April 6, 2026. However, the city remains nearly 10.9 lakh short of the 40,04,694 names on its rolls recorded before the SIR exercise.

District Election Officer and Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner G S Sameeran released the draft roll at Ripon Building in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties. January 1, 2027, is the qualifying date for the revision.

The draft published in December 2025 had left out 14.25 lakh names from the city’s rolls, a 35.6% cut, the highest among Tamil Nadu’s districts, bringing the electorate down to 25,79,676. The final roll on February 23, 2026, climbed back to 28,30,936 after a net addition of 2.51 lakh during claims and objections, but even that left the city 29.3% below its pre-SIR strength.

Anna Nagar lost the largest share of its electorate in the SIR draft at 42.2%, while Velachery lost the most names at 1,27,521. The final roll narrowed these gaps but barely with Thousand Lights ending 35.43% lesser than its pre-SIR strength and Anna Nagar 35.31%, the highest in the city.

Even Perambur, which recorded the highest additions during claims and objections at 24,142, finished 25.12% below its count before the SIR was taken up. In the draft-stage deletion data, Anna Nagar had 1,08,828 names marked as shifted and just one as absent, while Harbour had 60,258 marked shifted and none absent. A TNIE analysis in January had found these two categories were used arbitrarily and interchangeably, particularly in urban areas.