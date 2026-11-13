CM Vijay chairs law & order meet for third consecutive day

CHENNAI: For the third consecutive day, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay chaired a meeting to review the state’s law and order situation, at the Secretariat on Thursday. Sources said the meeting reviewed various law and order issues and serious crimes reported across the state, including murders, robberies and sexual assaults, which have drawn widespread criticism from various political parties that are targeting the CM and the TVK-led government.

The meeting, which lasted around two-and-a-half hours, was attended by chief secretary M Sai Kumar, home secretary A Karthik, DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, IG (intelligence wing) Asra Garg, Chennai police commissioner A Amalraj, ADGP (L&O) TS Anbu, ADGP (Prisons) K Shankar and senior police officers.

Meanwhile, the state government appointed ADGP Najmul Hoda as the new Tambaram commissioner of police on Thursday, filling the vacancy that had existed since last month. Hoda was serving as ADGP (Operations), Chennai. The post became vacant following the transfer of the then Tambaram Commissioner Prem Anand Sinha as ADGP and director of DVAC. A Amalraj was holding additional charge of Tambaram.

ADGP R Dhinakaran will hold additional charge of ADGP (Operations) until further orders.

New police commissioner for Tambaram

The government appointed ADGP Najmul Hoda as the Tambaram commissioner of police on Thursday, filling the vacancy that had existed since last month. Hoda was serving as ADGP (Ops), Chennai. The post became vacant following the transfer of Prem Anand Sinha as ADGP and director of DVAC.