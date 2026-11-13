Coimbatore's Ukkadam bus terminal-II likely to open in December

COIMBATORE: The long-awaited Ukkadam Bus Terminal-II in Coimbatore is likely to be opened to the public in December, with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) completing more than 90% of the construction work. The civic body is expediting the remaining works, including the internal road and entrance arch, to make the facility operational in the coming weeks.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja said most of the construction work had been completed, with only a few components pending. "A majority of the works in the Ukkadam Terminal-II project have been completed, and only a few works remain pending. All those works will be finished, and the facility will likely be inaugurated in December," he said.

The Rs 21.55-crore project was proposed to modernise the ageing Ukkadam bus stand after a significant portion of the facility was demolished to facilitate the construction of the Ukkadam-Aathupalam flyover. Former CM MK Stalin announced the redevelopment project during his visit to Pollachi on March 13, 2024. Following the preparation of a detailed project report and subsequent design revisions, construction began on August 24, 2025.