Coimbatore's Ukkadam bus terminal-II likely to open in December

COIMBATORE: The long-awaited Ukkadam Bus Terminal-II in Coimbatore is likely to be opened to the public in December, with the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) completing more than 90% of the construction work. The civic body is expediting the remaining works, including the internal road and entrance arch, to make the facility operational in the coming weeks.
Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja said most of the construction work had been completed, with only a few components pending. "A majority of the works in the Ukkadam Terminal-II project have been completed, and only a few works remain pending. All those works will be finished, and the facility will likely be inaugurated in December," he said.
The Rs 21.55-crore project was proposed to modernise the ageing Ukkadam bus stand after a significant portion of the facility was demolished to facilitate the construction of the Ukkadam-Aathupalam flyover. Former CM MK Stalin announced the redevelopment project during his visit to Pollachi on March 13, 2024. Following the preparation of a detailed project report and subsequent design revisions, construction began on August 24, 2025.
The redevelopment plan divided the bus stand into two terminals to streamline bus operations. Terminal-I, developed on the site of a former fish market opposite the Ukkadam Police Station, caters to northbound services. Stalin inaugurated it on March 13 this year, following which town and mofussil bus operations were shifted there to facilitate construction at Terminal-II.
Terminal-II is being developed on the site of the original bus stand near the police station and will cater to southbound and inter-district services. Once operational, it will handle mofussil services to Pollachi, Udumalaipet, Palani and destinations in Kerala, including Palakkad, Thrissur and Kochi.
The facility will have 28 bus bays, seating arrangements, two food courts, a ticket counter, toilets, a dedicated breastfeeding room, luggage lockers and CCTV surveillance. Together, the two terminals will have 58 bus bays and be able to accommodate up to 80 buses simultaneously.
CCMC sources said the bus bays and shelters at Terminal-II had been completed. The internal road and entrance arch are among the few remaining components to be finished before the terminal is opened to commuters. The facility is expected to improve passenger convenience and ease congestion at one of the city's key transport hubs.