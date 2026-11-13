Ex-Chennai CoP Arun, six cops named in first FIR

CHENNAI: A day after the special investigation team (SIT) filed its first charge sheet against Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani, a senior police official told TNIE on Thursday that seven police officers — including former Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun (IPS), Assistant Commissioner M A Yasmin, and personnel from the Anti-Vice Squad — have been named in the first Pocso Act case FIR registered against the granite tycoon and two others in October 2025.

The officers are accused of failing to conduct a proper inquiry into the case, which led to the filing of a closure report before the special court earlier this year. The case was reopened following a special court judge’s intervention, leading to the arrest of Veeramani and two others on August 29, 2026.

The 720-page charge sheet, filed before the special court for Pocso Act cases on Wednesday, contains statements from 40 witnesses. It names Veeramani and his two drivers as accused in the case of alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl. According to a statement from the Greater Chennai Police, the case was registered on September 27 based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. According to police, Veeramani sexually abused the minor, who belongs to a SC community.