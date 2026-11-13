Ex-Chennai CoP Arun, six cops named in first FIR

CHENNAI: A day after the special investigation team (SIT) filed its first charge sheet against Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani, a senior police official told TNIE on Thursday that seven police officers — including former Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun (IPS), Assistant Commissioner M A Yasmin, and personnel from the Anti-Vice Squad — have been named in the first Pocso Act case FIR registered against the granite tycoon and two others in October 2025.
The officers are accused of failing to conduct a proper inquiry into the case, which led to the filing of a closure report before the special court earlier this year. The case was reopened following a special court judge’s intervention, leading to the arrest of Veeramani and two others on August 29, 2026.
The 720-page charge sheet, filed before the special court for Pocso Act cases on Wednesday, contains statements from 40 witnesses. It names Veeramani and his two drivers as accused in the case of alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl. According to a statement from the Greater Chennai Police, the case was registered on September 27 based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother. According to police, Veeramani sexually abused the minor, who belongs to a SC community.
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His drivers allegedly knew about the offence and transported the girl to Veeramani’s premises, where the abuse took place.
The three have been charged under Sections 366 and 506(2) of the IPC, provisions of the Pocso Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The charge sheet was filed within 46 days of registration of the case before the special court for exclusive trial of cases under the Pocso Act on the Madras High Court campus.
The SIT was constituted by the DGP on September 24, 2026, to investigate the first case registered by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) against Veeramani in October 2025. Following its formation, seven fresh cases involving nine victims were registered based on complaints from victims and their mothers. The SIT also named Veeramani as an accused on charges of abetment of suicide of a minor in 2004, following sexual assault.
On Thursday, State Public Prosecutor (PP) R John Sathyan made the submission regarding the first charge sheet before Justice V Lakshminarayanan and added that two more charge sheets will be filed in 10 days. The submission was made when petitions filed by YouTuber Varaaki and advocate M L Ravi, president of Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi, seeking a CBI probe came up for hearing.
Referring to the submission of Varaaki’s counsel for fixing accountability on the officers who were instrumental in filing the closure report in the sexual assault case and the role of a particular officer, Sathyan said the SIT is also probing such angles. “We haven’t shut our doors,” he said.
The judge asked the counsel to advise his client to share whatever materials and information he has on the role of officers in the filing of the closure report and other aspects with the SIT.
“Perusal of the status report shows the SIT has made substantial progress which is satisfactory,” the judge said, adding that utmost priority and importance must be given to protect the interests of the children, and the angles of corruption are secondary.
The State PP told the court that a blue corner notice has been issued against one of the main accused, Prakash Kannaiah, who is absconding abroad, and also steps have been taken for impounding his passport. “Only if he is caught and interrogated, the money trail in the case can be ascertained and also wherever the money was routed,” Sathyan said.
The hearing was adjourned to November 30.