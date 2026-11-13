Five-member gang robs house at knifepoint in Villupuram, escapes with 19 sovereigns, 1L in cash

VILLUPURAM: A five-member masked gang broke into a house in Villupuram in the early hours of Thursday and robbed 19 sovereigns of gold jewellery and Rs 1 lakh in cash after threatening the occupants at knifepoint while they were asleep.

According to police, the gang targeted the house of S Johnny (39), a medical sales representative living in Teachers Nagar. Johnny, his wife and children were asleep when the gang broke open the front door using an iron crowbar and entered the house.

The noise made while breaking open a bureau alerted Johnny and his wife, who attempted to resist the intruders. The gang allegedly held knives against their necks and threatened them before fleeing with 19 sovereigns of gold jewellery, including the wife's mangalsutra, and Rs 1 lakh in cash.

The gang also broke the lock of a nearby house belonging to Durai and Latha and attempted to commit another robbery. However, they fled without taking anything, police said.

Villupuram Taluk police have launched an investigation with the help of a sniffer dog squad and fingerprint experts.

The incident has triggered concern among residents, particularly as five houses were allegedly targeted in separate robbery and attempted robbery incidents in Government Employees Nagar, within the limits of the same police station, last week. The accused in those cases are yet to be arrested.