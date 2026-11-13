Five resorts sealed in Coimbatore's Anaikatti for operating without approvals

COIMBATORE: In a crackdown on resorts allegedly operating without the mandatory approvals from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and local panchayats, a joint team of officials from various departments sealed five resorts in the Anaikatti region on Wednesday evening.

The establishments sealed include Draza Resort and Five Star Garden Restaurant in Veerapandi village, and Bruce Restaurant and Café, Elephant Country Farm and Sarva Farm Stay Farm Retreat) in Nanjundapuram village, under Periyanaickenpalayam Panchayat.

The operation was carried out by a team led by DTCP Assistant Director Pavithra, comprising Coimbatore North Tahsildar Jayakumar and Periyanaickenpalayam Block Development Officer Vijayakumar. Officials from the revenue and panchayat departments, along with personnel from Tangedco and the police, assisted in the operation.

According to officials, notices had already been served to the resort owners, directing them to produce the necessary building approvals. However, they failed to submit the required documents, following which the establishments were sealed.

A DTCP official told TNIE that they have found that a few of these resort owners have not obtained building approvals for the existing old and recently constructed new buildings within the resorts.