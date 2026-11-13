Five resorts sealed in Coimbatore's Anaikatti for operating without approvals

COIMBATORE: In a crackdown on resorts allegedly operating without the mandatory approvals from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) and local panchayats, a joint team of officials from various departments sealed five resorts in the Anaikatti region on Wednesday evening.
The establishments sealed include Draza Resort and Five Star Garden Restaurant in Veerapandi village, and Bruce Restaurant and Café, Elephant Country Farm and Sarva Farm Stay Farm Retreat) in Nanjundapuram village, under Periyanaickenpalayam Panchayat.
The operation was carried out by a team led by DTCP Assistant Director Pavithra, comprising Coimbatore North Tahsildar Jayakumar and Periyanaickenpalayam Block Development Officer Vijayakumar. Officials from the revenue and panchayat departments, along with personnel from Tangedco and the police, assisted in the operation.
According to officials, notices had already been served to the resort owners, directing them to produce the necessary building approvals. However, they failed to submit the required documents, following which the establishments were sealed.
A DTCP official told TNIE that they have found that a few of these resort owners have not obtained building approvals for the existing old and recently constructed new buildings within the resorts.
Another official said the court, in an earlier order, had permitted the operation of Darza Resort. However, a subsequent field inspection revealed that the resort owner had failed to obtain the necessary approvals for its buildings, though approvals from the DTCP and the panchayat had been obtained for the existing structures.
"We have sealed the resort in accordance with the prescribed norms. The process of issuing the licence is pending. The resort can resume operations once the licence is obtained," the official said.
The action follows a petition filed by Chennai-based wildlife activist S Muralidharan before the Madras High Court, alleging that several resorts in the Anaikatti region were operating without statutory approvals and restricting the movement of wild elephants.
Hearing the petition, a Division Bench of Justices N Sathish Kumar and G K Muthukumar directed the Coimbatore Collector to verify the approvals of 33 resorts in the region.
Officials are continuing to scrutinise the remaining establishments. While some have valid approvals, the documents submitted by a few others are still under verification. Some establishments were also found to have obtained approvals for residential purposes