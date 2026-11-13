LG Kailashnathan returns Pondy CM's Rs 10,000 relief proposal for Yanam families

PUDUCHERRY: Differences have resurfaced between CM N Rangasamy and Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan over cyclone relief for families affected in Yanam, with the latter allegedly returning the CM's proposal for Rs 10,000 per family and recommending assistance of Rs 5,000 and 10 kg of rice instead. As a result, relief assistance has not reached the affected families even 15 days after the cyclone.

The latest disagreement comes amid continuing differences between the two over several administrative and legislative matters. The proposal for the election of the Puducherry Assembly Speaker, sent by Rangasamy to the lieutenant governor on July 2, is yet to receive approval. The CM is understood to favour AIADMK state secretary and Pro-tem Speaker A Anbalagan for the post, while the BJP has been insisting that it go to its nominee.

Differences have also reportedly emerged over files relating to promotions of government officials and the grant of Deepavali bonuses to temporary employees.

Meanwhile, residents of Yanam continue to face considerable hardship in the aftermath of the cyclone. Power supply remained disrupted in several areas for nearly 10 days, while uprooted trees are yet to be cleared in some localities. Fishermen have also been unable to resume their livelihood for the past 15 days.

The centre has allegedly fixed the minimum cyclone relief amount at Rs 6,750. Citing the extent of the damage and the prolonged disruption to normal life, Rangasamy is understood to have reiterated his proposal to provide Rs 10,000 to each affected family. However, the lieutenant governor has not approved it and has instead suggested Rs 5,000 and 10 kg of rice.

With the issue escalating, the CM's camp is allegedly considering approaching PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to resolve the matter.