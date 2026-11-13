Naresh appointed TN school education director in rejig of six officials

CHENNAI: PA Naresh, who was serving as director of Elementary Education, has been appointed as the new director of School Education. The department on Thursday reshuffled six senior officials of the department.

The post of director of School Education had so far been held by SCERT director N Latha as additional in-charge following the retirement of S Kannappan.

In the reshuffle, K Sasikala, director of Government Examinations, has been appointed director of Elementary Education, while M Palanisamy, member of the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB), has been posted as director of Private Schools.

VC Rameswaramurugan, secretary of the TRB, has been transferred as additional project director of Samagra Shiksha. S Suganya, director of Private Schools, has been appointed secretary of the TRB, while S Uma, additional project director of Samagra Shiksha, has been appointed director of Government Examinations.

The government promoted KSridevi, joint director in the TRB, to director-level rank and appointed her as member of the Teachers Recruitment Board. She will fill the vacancy created by the transfer of M Palanisamy.