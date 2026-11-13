Pondy electorate rises by 12,786 to 9.57 lakh in draft rolls

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry's electorate has increased by 12,786, or 1.35%, to 9,56,997, according to the Integrated Draft Electoral Roll-2027 published by the election department on Thursday.

The draft roll, covering all 30 Assembly constituencies in the Union Territory, was prepared as part of the Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Photo Electoral Rolls, with January 1, 2027, as the qualifying date.

The electorate stood at 9,44,211 in the final roll published on February 14, 2026. The latest draft roll comprises 4,49,554 men, 5,07,297 women and 146 third-gender voters.

During the revision, 23,180 applications for inclusion through Forms 6 and 6A were accepted, while 10,394 names were deleted following the acceptance of Form 7 applications.

Chief Electoral Officer ASP Raviprakash said the draft roll had been distributed to all recognised political parties in hard and soft copies. Electors can verify their names on the election department's website, ceopuducherry.py.gov.in, or at the offices of the respective electoral registration officers.

The claims and objections period will be from November 12 to December 11. Eligible citizens can apply for inclusion, deletion or correction of particulars, or a change of residence using the prescribed forms.

Those who have attained or will attain 18 years of age on January 1, 2027, are eligible to apply. Advance applications are also permitted for those turning 18 on April 1, July 1 and October 1, 2027.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will be available at polling stations from 9 am to 5 pm on November 21 and 22, and November 28 and 29, to receive applications. Applications can also be submitted through the Voters' Service Portal and the ECINET mobile application.

The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on January 4, 2027.