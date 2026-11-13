Puducherry: Congress leader Narayanasamy alleges conspiracy to topple Rangasamy-led government

PUDUCHERRY: Former CM and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Thursday predicted that the N Rangasamy-led AINRC-BJP government would collapse before completing its five-year term, alleging that some ministers were conspiring to destabilise the administration and discredit the coalition government.

Addressing a press conference, Narayanasamy alleged that a cold war between the lieutenant governor and the CM had led to administrative paralysis, with files pending and welfare schemes stalled. He said the government had failed to announce any new schemes even six months after assuming office.

"There is no stability in the government. There is confusion among the alliance partners, leading to misgovernance. People have begun questioning whether this regime will last five years," he said, adding that he would disclose the names of the ministers allegedly involved in the conspiracy at an appropriate time.

Alleging a deterioration in law and order, Narayanasamy said Puducherry had turned into a "murder city", with people living in fear and the police force allegedly plagued by corruption. Despite a spate of murders, neither the CM nor the home minister had spoken out, he charged.