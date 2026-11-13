Puducherry: Congress leader Narayanasamy alleges conspiracy to topple Rangasamy-led government

PUDUCHERRY: Former CM and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Thursday predicted that the N Rangasamy-led AINRC-BJP government would collapse before completing its five-year term, alleging that some ministers were conspiring to destabilise the administration and discredit the coalition government.
Addressing a press conference, Narayanasamy alleged that a cold war between the lieutenant governor and the CM had led to administrative paralysis, with files pending and welfare schemes stalled. He said the government had failed to announce any new schemes even six months after assuming office.
"There is no stability in the government. There is confusion among the alliance partners, leading to misgovernance. People have begun questioning whether this regime will last five years," he said, adding that he would disclose the names of the ministers allegedly involved in the conspiracy at an appropriate time.
Alleging a deterioration in law and order, Narayanasamy said Puducherry had turned into a "murder city", with people living in fear and the police force allegedly plagued by corruption. Despite a spate of murders, neither the CM nor the home minister had spoken out, he charged.
He further alleged that ganja and other narcotic substances were rampant and bribery had become widespread, accusing the government of gross mismanagement.
Holding Rangasamy responsible for the financial deterioration of the cooperative bank, Narayanasamy alleged that excessive recruitment during his tenure had pushed the institution into losses. He demanded that the government release a white paper on the bank's financial position.
He also urged Rangasamy to grant a five-year age relaxation to applicants for government jobs in Puducherry, citing a similar concession announced by TN CM C Joseph Vijay. Recalling Rangasamy's earlier promise to provide 10,000 jobs, he said the government had failed to provide even 2,000 and should at least give unemployed youth an opportunity to apply.
Accusing the government of failing to address public issues, Narayanasamy said the administration was in deep slumber and its collapse was imminent.