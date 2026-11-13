Rs 60-crore MEMU maintenance shed in Tiruchy may become operational in Jan 2027

TIRUCHY: The maintenance shed for mainline electric multiple unit (MEMU) rakes being established at a cost of Rs 60 crore on 80,000 square metres by the Southern Railway in Tiruchy, which missed its March 2026 completion deadline, is expected to be inaugurated in January 2027.

The project, which began in 2024, was initially expected to be ready by March 2026. Delay in shifting of electrical utilities by the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) has been cited as one of the reasons for the delay.

A senior official from the construction wing of the Tiruchy Railway Division told TNIE that the relocation of electrical infrastructure, including transformers, electric poles and live high-tension wires crossing the railway tracks, had delayed the project as these utilities were obstructing the newly constructed subway. The subway has been built to replace an existing pathway used by railway staff to access the railway workshop.

“Since the existing pathway will be closed to facilitate the laying of a new track connecting the shed with the Tiruchy-Thanjavur section, the subway has been constructed to provide access to the railway workshop and hospital for serving and retired employees. The electrical utilities along the route have to be relocated. The TNPDCL has given its approval for the shifting work, which is now under way. The shed is therefore expected to become operational by January 2027,” the official said.