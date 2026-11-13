Seeking justice for Akash Delison: Father petitions Madurai bench to revoke bail for accused cops

MADURAI: The father of R Akash Delison (26) of Manamadurai, who died allegedly due to custodial torture on March 8, has moved the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court seeking to set aside an order passed by a Sivaganga court on September 22 allowing six accused police personnel to furnish bail bonds.

Akash’s father A Rajesh Kannan alleged that police officers prevented him from entering the Special Court for SC/ST Act Cases on September 22, when the bail plea was heard.

Further, Rajesh Kannan stated that he brought the incident to the notice of the special judge and voiced out his objections during the hearing on October 9 but they were not considered. His application seeking a copy of the September 22 order was also returned with an endorsement that no separate order was passed on the said date, he further said.

He claimed that the Special Court failed to comply with Section 15A(3) of the SC/ST Act, which specifically recognises the right of the victim or his/her dependent to receive reasonable, accurate and timely notice of court proceedings, including bail proceedings. It also failed to adhere to Section 15A(5), which stipulates that the victims or their dependents should be heard in any proceedings relating to bail, discharge, release, parole, conviction or sentence of an accused, he added.

Justice D Lingeswaran issued notice to the CBCID and the accused cops.