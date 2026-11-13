Stalin accuses TVK govt of destroying overseas scholarship scheme for SC/ST students

DMK president MK Stalin on Friday accused the ruling TVK of harbouring animosity towards the 'Annal Ambedkar Overseas Higher Education Scholarship Scheme' for SCT students, claiming an attempt is being made to destroy this well-run welfare initiative.

Stating that severe mental distress is being caused to the students by withholding their tuition fees, he said the beneficiaries are being made to run from pillar to post despite having submitted all required documents.

"Why is the TVK government so intent on ruining a good scheme that was effectively implemented by the Dravidian Model government? The social justice added to the department's name cannot be seen in practice", the former chief minister said in a statement posted on social media today.