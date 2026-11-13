Tamil Nadu: Bodhi Tree buys $180 million stake in A2B

CHENNAI: Bodhi Tree Systems, the investment platform backed by James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems and Uday Shankar, a top executive of the Reliance-Disney India joint venture, is taking a majority stake in Adyar Ananda Bhavan, the 50-year-old South Indian food and sweets chain known as A2B, in a $180 million deal.

The investment gives Bodhi Tree a foothold in one of Tamil Nadu’s best-known food brands. The partnership will focus on strengthening A2B’s leadership and talent, building digital capability, modernising its kitchens and manufacturing to global standards, expanding its range of healthy and nutritious food, and growing its restaurants and packaged foods across India and in international markets.

“We are excited to begin this next chapter with Bodhi Tree,” K T Srinivasa Raja, co-founder of A2B, in a statement said.